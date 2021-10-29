NCP leader Nawab Malik attacks BJP leaders over cruise drug party case

Minister Nawab Malik, who has already cast doubt on the Cruise Drugs Party's action, has now attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party. This year's winter session will be stormy. The names of many great people will come to the fore. After the convention, they will not have a place to hide, Malik warned.

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj has filed a Rs 100 crore suit against Malik. Malik was asked about it at a press conference today. He asked if I deserved Rs 100 crore. Even if I sell all my assets, I will not get Rs 100 crore. I have a scrap business and I am proud to be a scrap dealer. My family is still in the scrap business. You can still go there today. There is nothing to hide, Malik said.

Malik slammed BJP leaders, including Mohit Kamboj. I have never been accused of smuggling gold. My check deposited in the CM fund never bounced. My house has never been raided by the CBI. "I have never squandered any bank money," Malik said, attacking Kamboj.

Yes, I am a scrap businessman and I am proud of it. These people do not yet know what a scrap businessman can do. "Bhangarwala collects useless things. Breaks the debris into pieces and then throws it into the furnace to melt it. "I will not rest until all the rubble in the city is cut into pieces and thrown into the furnace," Malik warned BJP leaders.