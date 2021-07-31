Neena Gupta shares sneak peek of her upcoming film 'Dial 100'

A lot of hard work goes into the making of a good film, if only we could see it! But fret not, for actor Neena Gupta has come to our rescue with a sneak peek of her upcoming film 'Dial 100'.

Members of the cast including Neena, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sakshi Tanwar as well as crew members at work can be seen in the video, posted by the 'Badhaai Ho' star on her Instagram account.

The sensational background music in the video perfectly compliments the fast-paced clips of scenes and dialogues of the film.

She captioned the post, "Here's a sneak peek from the sets of #Dial100 just for you. Premieres 6th August, on #ZEE5."

The upcoming crime-thriller in which Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of a police officer is replete with several plot twists. The movie unfolds in one night where one call turns everyone's lives upside down.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddarth M Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra's Alchemy Films, the film is directed by Rensil D'Silva and will premiere on India's largest homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor