Neena Gupta sports new hairdo for 'Masaba Masaba 2'

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has made heads turn with her new chopped hair.

On Monday, Neena took to Instagram and posted a video flaunting her haircut. She also revealed that she is sporting the new hairdo for her role in the second season of 'Masaba Masaba'.

"New Haircut! Thank you @kantamotwani #MasabaMasaba Season 2," she captioned the post.

'Masaba Masaba' is a semi-fictionalised show, which showcases the life of fashion designer and Neena's daughter Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. The makers are now coming up with the show's second season.

Apart from 'Masaba Masaba', Neena will also be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl's directorial 'Goodbye'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor