New restrictions in Maharashtra amid scare of Omicron variant?; Here's what Vijay Wadettiwar said

A new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, has been foiund in South Africa and now it has also entered Indian. The central government announced on Thursday that two patients have been found in Karnataka. This makes it clear that Omicron has entered India. The Ministry of Health has appealed to the people to follow the rules of corona prevention and get vaccinated without fear, even if they are found to be infected with omicron. Follow Corona rules and avoid crowded events. Central officials also said that there was a need to increase the scope of vaccination and that there should be no delay in complete vaccination. Meanwhile, new security regulations are likely to be announced in Maharashtra. State Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar gave this information while talking to media.

Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that an atmosphere of terror was being created among the people regarding Omicron. He also appealed to the people not to panic. He said, "I am convinced that there is a great deal of fear among the people about Omicron. People don't have to panic. "

He further said that it is the duty of the government to protect the citizens of this state. The Chief Minister is sensitive about this. The Chief Minister is discussing with the experts and a decision on the rules will be taken in two days ”.