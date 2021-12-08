New song 'Maiyya Mainu' from Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' unveiled

A new song titled 'Maiyya Mainu' from Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' was released on Wednesday.

Composed by Sachet-Parampara, the track is a romantic number. It showcases the beautiful chemistry between Shahid and Mrunal Thakur.

Speaking about the song, producer Aman Gill said, "Maiyya Mainu is a song that showcases the deep bonds between our protagonists played by Shahid and Mrunal! They've both done a brilliant job in the movie! Sachet-Parampara have composed the romantic song of the season and we hope you enjoy listening to it."

The soulful song has garnered a lot of likes from the netizens.

"Beautiful song," a fan commented.

"Soulful track. Listening to it on loop," another one wrote.

Presented by Allu Aravind, 'Jersey' is directed by filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri. It will be out on December 31.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor