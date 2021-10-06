Next 'target' is Shah Rukh Khan, journalists had received message a month ago; says Nawab Malik

NCP spokesperson and minister Nawab Malik has claimed that the raid on a cruise party in Mumbai's sea was a mere stunt. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has cast doubt on the NCB's action against a drug party on a cruise. NCP leader Nawab Malik made a sensational claim that the NCB's action had a connection with the BJP. The man who took Arbaaz Merchant, who was arrested on a cruise along with Aryan Khan, was not an NCB official. He is a BJP office bearer, said Malik. He also showed photos of the man with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Malik has made a sensational claim that the action taken by the NCB was false and that many crime reporters had been told a month ago that actor Shah Rukh Khan was their next target.Nawab Malik told in a news conference today that the person who appeared in the video, which was tweeted by ANI, was the one who caught Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant and took them to the NCB office. In the Aryan Khan case, a selfie of an officer with Aryan Khan went viral. The same officer was seen taking Aryan to the NCB office the night they took action. The NCB, however, had officially declared that the person concerned was not an NCB official. The person seen in the video carrying Aryan was not an NCB officer, so who exactly was he? This question was raised by Nawab Malik. Not only that, but Nawab Malik presented the details of that person in the press conference.

Malik has claimed that the action against Aryan Khan was a sham. A month ago, crime reporters were told that the next target would be Shah Rukh Khan. Journalists were given this information off the record. Now only journalists should come forward and tell this, said Nawab Malik.

Such publicity stunts are being carried out to discredit Bollywood and the state government. Publicity has now become NCB's big game. Nawab Malik has made a serious allegation that the BJP is manipulating the country's investigative agencies and running its affairs with its own workers.