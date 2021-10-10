Nigerian held with 130 grams MDMA worth Rs 39 lakhs in Mumbai

Published: October 10, 2021 06:06 AM

Mumbai's anti-narcotics cell has arrested a Nigerian national and recovered over 130 grams of MDMA drug worth Rs 39 lakhs from his possession on Saturday.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act against the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

