Nigerian held with 130 grams MDMA worth Rs 39 lakhs in Mumbai

Mumbai's anti-narcotics cell has arrested a Nigerian national and recovered over 130 grams of MDMA drug worth Rs 39 lakhs from his possession on Saturday.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act against the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor