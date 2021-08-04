Nitin Raut slams Governor Koshyari, says "he is working for RSS"

Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut has targeted state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said it seems like he is working for RSS.

He said, "The way Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is working here, it appears that he is working for RSS, as a leader of BJP & not for his constitutional post. His behaviour is unfortunate. It seems to be a conspiracy against Indian democracy."

He is trying to hurt the state government. He is not doing anything but praising RSS & BJP whenever anyone comes to meet him. Nobody will support this, he added.

