No instructions given to Mumbai Police to track or follow NCB officials, says Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said that no instructions have been given to Mumbai Police to track or follow officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Speaking to reporters, Walse-Patil said, "I have no information about any central agency is being followed and no such instructions have been given to Mumbai police."

His remarks came after NCB officials on Monday met senior officials of Mumbai Police and complained to them about being followed by cops in the past few days.

The NCB is investigating the drug case in cruise liner in which 19 people have been arrested so far. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor