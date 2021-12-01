No-phone policy at Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding? See Gajraj Rao's hilarious reaction

Actor Gajraj Rao's latest Instagram Story hinted that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot.

The 'Badhaai Ho' star posted a screenshot of a news report around Katrina and Vicky's rumoured wedding. The particular report stated that there is a no-phone policy at the wedding.

Reacting to the piece of news about the mobile ban, Gajraj wrote, "Selfie nahi lene dega, to main nahi aa raha byah main...(If you won't let me take a selfie then I'm not coming to the wedding)."

He added a sad face emoji to the post and even tagged Vicky.

According to media speculations, Vicky and Katrina's marriage will be held over three days at Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan from December 7 to December 9.

For security, several bouncers from Mumbai have been arranged at the property reportedly.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor