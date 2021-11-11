Number of corporators in BMC to increase

A big decision has been taken in the state cabinet meeting today. The decision to increase the number of members of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation by 9 has been taken in today's meeting of the state cabinet. Therefore, the number of members in BMC will increase from 227 to 236. However, the BJP has opposed the state government's decision to increase the number of members.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It was decided to increase the number of members in the corporation by nine. Accordingly, the number of elected corporators of the municipality will now be 236. Section 5 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act (3 of 1888) has 227 elected members. This number is based on the 2001 census. The number of elected members has not changed since the 2011 census and this number has remained the same.

According to the 2011 census, the population of the metropolitan area increased by 3.87 per cent between 2001 and 2011. It was necessary to ensure increased representation in view of this increase in population, increasing urbanization. Accordingly, it was decided to increase the number of elected members. Accordingly, the Cabinet approved to increase the number of elected members i.e. corporators to 236.