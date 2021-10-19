October heat affects vegetables; production decreased, prices increased

Due to unseasonal rains and October heat, vegetable production in the state has declined and market prices have skyrocketed. In the retail market, gavar is being sold at Rs 100 to Rs 120 and peas at Rs 160 to 180 per kg. Coriander is being sold for Rs 50 to 80. Prices of vegetables in Mumbai also declined due to higher production in August and September. But unseasonal rains across the state in early October have caused severe damage to crops. The October heat has also affected crops.

Mumbai Bazar Samiti has also seen a decline in income and market prices have started rising. In the wholesale market, the price of gavar a week ago was Rs 30-70 per kg. On Monday, the price went up to Rs 50-90 and in the retail market it has gone up to Rs 100-120. In the Bazar Samiti, green peas is being sold at Rs 80 to 140 per kg, while in the retail market, peas is being sold at a record price of Rs 160 to 180 per kg.

Coriander prices have more than doubled in a week. It was selling at Rs 10 to Rs 35 per bunch a week ago in the market committee. On Monday, the price has gone up to Rs 35-60 and in the retail market it has gone up to Rs 50-80. Traders have said vegetable prices are likely to rise in the next two weeks. This is going to hurt the consumers.

In Mumbai Bazar Samiti, the price of onion has gone up to Rs 25-35 per kg, while in the retail market, onion has gone up to Rs 50 per kg. Although onion prices in the wholesale market have declined somewhat compared to last week, onions are likely to rebound in the next few days.