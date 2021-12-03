OMICRON! 7-year-old who returned from 'high risk country' tests covid positive in Ambernath, sample sent for genome sequencing

The new coronavirus variant Omicron suspects in Maharashtra, which was first discovered in South Africa, has caused a stir across the country. In Karnataka, it was revealed on Thursday that two of them have been infected with Omicron. Although Omicron patients have not been found in Maharashtra yet, vigilance is being exercised over the migrants. The administration is on high alert, especially for patients found to be corona positive. A seven-year-old girl who went abroad with her family, has tested covid positive in Ambernath in Thane district.

Family returned to Ambernath from Russia

The girl had gone to Russia with her parents. On November 28, the family returned to Ambernath from Russia. A few days later, the girl started experiencing symptoms and when she was tested, it became clear that she was covid positive. The girl's father is negative and her mother's corona test report is yet to come. It has been revealed that the girl's mother also came to the office for two days.

Building sealed

It is learned that samples of the corona positive girl will be sent to the lab today for omicron testing. The girl and her family have been quarantined at home and their building will be sealed, the municipality said.

The administration has informed that there are 28 suspects of Omicron in Maharashtra. All the suspects are in Mumbai, Pune and Thane, the largest cities in Maharashtra. All three cities are crowded. Among the suspects, 10 are from Mumbai alone while 18 others are from different cities. All of them have come to Maharashtra from abroad in the last month. Of these, 25 have traveled abroad, while three came in contact with them. Their reports have come covid positive. They have also undergone S-Gene testing of Omicron. Reports of which is expected by next week.