Omicron: Omicron entered Maharashtra? Health Minister Tope gives important info

The Centre has tightened the rules for those coming from abroad as soon as it came to know about the discovery of Omicron patients. The Maharashtra government has also become alert after finding a patient in a neighboring state of Maharashtra. Health Minister Rajesh Tope has informed that the health department in Maharashtra is also on high alert due to the 2 omicron patients found in Karnataka. Meanwhile, samples of swabs of 28 patients from high-risk countries and their contacts were sent for genomic sequencing, Tope said.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has appealed to the people of the state to strictly abide by the corona rules and ensure that all are vaccinated.

Doubts are now being raised as to whether 'Omicron' has entered Mumbai. Because 9 people from risk countries have been found to be corona positive. Now their genome sequencing report is awaited. Between November 10 and 30, 2868 passengers arrived in Mumbai from the risk countries. Of these, 485 passengers have undergone corona tests. 9 of them are positive. Meanwhile, a report on the genome sequencing of all these is expected in two days and further action will be taken after this report.