Omicron Variant: Aaditya Thackeray writes to Health minister, makes 'three' demands amid omicron scare

Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray has written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya for corona vaccination. Thackeray has written a letter to the Union Minister with some important recommendations while the threat of Omicron is increasing. As public life in the country returns to normal, people are worried about Omicron. Therefore, recommendations should be considered, Thackeray has appealed in the letter. Frontline and healthcare workers who took both doses of the corona vaccine earlier this year should be allowed to take a third dose at their studied desire, the letter said. The age limit for corona vaccination should be 15 years. Therefore, children studying in secondary schools, students studying in junior colleges can get vaccinated, Thackeray has mentioned in the letter.

Aditya Thackeray has also asked the Union Minister to consider bridging the gap between the two doses of Corona vaccine. The interval between two doses should be reduced to 4 weeks. Therefore, vaccination of 100% of the citizens of Mumbai will be completed by mid-January 2022, 'it has been mentioned in the letter. At present, 100 per cent citizens in Mumbai have received the first dose and the proportion of citizens who have received both doses is 73 per cent, Thackeray said in the letter.