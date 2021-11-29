Omicron variant: Maha govt to reconsider resumption of school reopening, decision likely today

The new variant 'Omicron' of Corona, found in South Africa, has again created panic among people in many parts of the world. The new variant has raised fears among parents about sending their children to school. Therefore, a meeting between the education department and the health department will be held on Monday regarding the decision to start the school from December 1 and a final decision is likely to be taken in this regard. Prior to that, the health department's health service directorate has issued guidelines for starting schools.

These guidelines have been issued by the Directorate of Health Services at Zilla Parishad, Municipal Corporation and Nagarpalika level on the background of starting 1st to 7th schools across the state. This includes six feet distance between the two students, mandatory wearing of school masks, personal and school hygiene, complete vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff, non-adoption of biometric system, avoidance of school activities, games or group prayers. It has been clarified that only persons who have no symptoms should be allowed to enter the school premises or classrooms.

It has also been mentioned that online education should be made available to the quarantine students and if more than five children in the same class of the school are found to be infected with corona within a period of two weeks, the school covid prevention action plan should be reviewed. In addition, schools have been instructed to provide counseling so that the mental health of children and teachers can be affected, leading to depression and stress.