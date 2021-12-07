OMICRON Variant! Maha govt to reimpose restrictions amid omciron scare?

Omicron covid variant has created panic across the world. In India there are atleast 23 omicron patients that have been found. In Maharashtra there are total 10 omicron patients in the state.

Amid the scare of the new variant the Maharashtra government is totally vigilant and keeping an eye on cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 being reported. There are also discussion that the state would reimpose restrictions to curb the spread. However the final decision would be taken only after consultations with the Centre and Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra's health minister, Rajesh Tope is of the opinion that reimposing restrictions will cause inconvenience to the public. We will keep a tab on the situation and take a call following consultations with the Centre and Chief Minister.

The state is planning to speeding up the vaccination campaign that help to face the situation caused by Omicron.

Tope further said that political events and rallies, marriages are being held on a large scale. If people follow covid rules and social distancing, uses of masks the spread of the infection may not be huge.