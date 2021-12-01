Omicron Variant: Mumbai ready to fight Omicron covid variant, says Municipal Commissioner

The coronavirus has plagued the world for the past two years. While the cases have slowly started to decline, the new variant of Omicron has once again raised concerns in the world. Meanwhile, before the new virus arrives in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is ready to deal with it. Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has clarified the upcoming strategy of the corporation.

According to Chahal, 1126 passengers from South Africa have landed at Mumbai airport since November 10. So we are currently tracking the location of all these. 100 of them are from Mumbai and the rest are from Mumbai and other districts. In the meantime, after tracking them, if their covid test is found to be positive, genome sequencing will also be done. Chahal also requested the Centre to formulate a new policy on institutional quarantine by taking a decision on flights coming from South Africa.

Municipal Commissioner Chahal while giving information about vaccination said, "Vaccination campaign will be carried out expeditiously for those who have missed the second dose. The Centre has also been asked to reduce the gap between the first and second doses as a special change for Mumbai.