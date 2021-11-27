Omicron Variant: New covid variant raises concern in Pune, Ajit Pawar's talks about imposing new restrictions

Many measures have been taken around the world for a long time to control the Corona pandemic. Vaccination has also started in India on a war footing. But in the midst of all this, the birth of a new corona variant (Omicron variant) in the country of South Africa has increased the tension in the whole world. The administration is ready with new measures and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has also given important instructions to the people of Pune by holding a press conference.

Talking about the situation in Pune, Pawar said that restrictions may have to be imposed along with providing important information and further measures will be taken after considering the situation. He has also said that he will raise the issue in an online meeting with the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.

'The situation in Pune is good, but restrictions may be imposed'

Talking about the Corona situation in Pune, Ajit Pawar said, "Currently the situation in Pune is good, but a new variant is spreading globally. Therefore, as a solution to this, some new restrictions may have to be imposed in the future, experts are of the opinion.

Pawar said that Chief Minister will hold a covid review online meeting of all the district collectors in the state regarding the situation. Also, the Chief Minister will present questions regarding the flights coming from abroad in the online meeting with the Prime Minister. He also said that at present there are no restrictions on domestic travelers and international travelers, it will be restricted as per the instructions of the central government.

Pawar also commented on entertainment programs in Pune district. As the situation of Corona in Pune is currently under control, the cinema and theater will start operating at full capacity from December 1, Pawar said. He also said that Bhimathadi Jatre has been allowed in the fourth week of December and events like Sawai Gandharva Music Festival will be held following all the rules.

Although the situation in Pune is currently under control, the structure of Jumbo Covid Hospitals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is in place and will be maintained.