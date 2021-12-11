Omicron Variant: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai on 11-12 Dec

Section 144 has been implemented in Mumbai on December 11 and 12 against the backdrop of Omicron. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is on high alert in view of the growing threat posed by Omicron. Mumbai Police has banned rallies and demonstrations against the backdrop of Omicron. Political parties have been denied permission to hold rallies in Mumbai due to the growing cases of Omicron. The police have taken this decision as a precautionary measure against the backdrop of incidents in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded. There has been an increase in the number of omicron patients in the state. New 7 omicron patients have been registered in the state. Three of these patients are in Mumbai.

A total of 17 people have been infected with the omicron variant in the state so far. Mumbai Police on Friday enforced Section 144 of the CRPC within the limits of the Mumbai Commissionerate. This will lead to a ban on rallies and demonstrations for the next two days. Violators will be punished in accordance with Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, the order said. At the same time, 7 new patients of the new Omicron variant of Corona have been found in the state, out of which 3 cases are from Mumbai and 4 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. According to the Maharashtra Health Department, a total of 17 patients with omicron have been found in the state. A patient of Omicron has also been found in Dharavi, Mumbai.