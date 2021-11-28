Omicron Variant: Uddhav Thackeray says, lockdown not possible in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked the administration to be vigilant to avoid its spread and take all the possible steps without waiting for the Centre’s advisory. CM made it categorically clear that imposition of a fresh lockdown will not be affordable to the state and the people and to avoid it he called upon the citizens to regularly wear masks, avoid unnecessary gatherings, keep safe distance and take both doses of vaccines.

Thackeray at the meeting with the district collectors asked them to conduct rigorous tests of the incoming international and domestic passengers. ‘’A large number of people from abroad have started coming to Mumbai and other places. Many of them land elsewhere in the country and travel by domestic airlines, roads and railways to the various parts of Maharashtra. If any of them was a carrier of the virus, others could be in great danger, so it was imperative to check and monitor such passengers, and work should be started immediately on a war footing,’’ he said. In addition to this, the chief minister - who is recuperating after a recent surgery - has instructed that there will be no multiple voices speaking to the media. This gag is to ensure that there is no confusion in public mind on the state’s guidelines and implementation.

