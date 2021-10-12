On 3rd anniversary of 'Tumbbad', director Anand Gandhi announces new horror film 'Wildebeest'

On the occasion of the third anniversary of his hit film 'Tumbbad', filmmaker Anand Gandhi shared that he is working on another horror film titled 'Wildebeest'.

"I put the most important years of my life making Tumbbad and it changed me - it taught me to allow my interior anxieties and cynicisms to be spoken through film, and not just limit my art to the rational optimism of my earlier work. I am now working on another horror story called Wildebeest," Gandhi said.

Apart from 'Tumbbad', Gandhi is also known for creating the 2013 movie 'Ship of Theseus', which he directed, wrote and produced. Earlier this year, he produced the sci-fi comedy series 'Ok Computer', which features Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma among others.

Gandhi has not revealed more details about 'Wildebeest' yet.

( With inputs from ANI )

