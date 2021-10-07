One dead, other seriously injured in wall collapse incident in Maharashtra's Thane

One person died and the other got seriously injured after a wall collapsed in the Ambernath area of Thane in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

As per the Thane Municipal Corporation, "Fire department and rescue teams are present at the incident site. One person has died and another one is seriously injured. The injured one has been sent to the city hospital."

( With inputs from ANI )

