One died, 4 injured in fire after explosion at factory in Maharashtra's Boisar

One person has died and four workers were injured in a fire following an explosion at Jakharia Fabric Ltd in Maharashtra's Boisar on Saturday.

The incident took place around 6 am at the factory located in Boisar industrial area.

"One person has died and the body has been recovered," Palghar police said.

Personnel of the Fire Department and Police are at the spot. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor