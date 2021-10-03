Organizers used Instagram to invite people for drugs cruise party, entry fee upto Rs 5 lakh

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday night arrested ten people, including Aryan Khan son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, during a drugs party on a cruise from Mumbai to Goa. All of this is under investigation. According to sources, an official said the participants hid the drugs in their pants, in the handle of the woman's purse, in the stitched part of the underwear and in their collar. However, the NCB is once again investigating all this information and is also investigating the people concerned in this regard.

The drug party was held in a place where there is no fear of the police at sea. As a result, the entrance fee for the drugs party on the cruise was kept between Rs 80,000 and Rs 5 lakh. The capacity of this cruise is about 2,000 people. However, less than 1,000 people attended. The party was invited using social media platforms like Instagram. People were also invited for this by giving attractive kits.

Most of the people who attended the cruise party were from Delhi

- Most of the people who participated in this cruise party are from Delhi, they came to Mumbai by plane and then went on a cruise. The NCB is also investigating a man named Arbaaz Merchant. The NCB found drugs in his shoes during the investigation. According to sources, it was Arbaaz who took the Shahrukh's son with him. It is worth noting that the NCB has not yet officially disclosed the names of the people.

The eight persons name include Aryaan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra- are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast, said NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede.

Those caught on the cruise have been brought back to Mumbai. Further legal action will be taken. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's team has carried out the raid on the cruise.