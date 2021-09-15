Pak-backed terror module busted: Jan Mohammad Shaikh's wife makes important revelation to the police.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organized terror module to carry out bombings and other terrorist activities in Delhi and Mumbai. Delhi Police arrested 6 terrorists yesterday. One of the arrested suspected terrorists is a resident of Dharavi in ​​Mumbai's Sion area. Sameer Kalia alias Jan Mohammad Sheikh was arrested from Kota in Rajasthan and lives in Kalabakhar area on MG Road west of Sion. While the family members of Jan Mohammad Sheikh were also detained by the police for questioning, his wife has made an important revelation to the police.

It has been revealed that Sheikh was in touch with Anis Ibrahim, brother of Dawood Ibrahim. Jan Mohammad has a wife and two daughters. Mumbai Police also interrogated them at Dharavi Police Station. “Jan Mohammad worked as a driver for a few days, then he started working as a courier boy. Jaan was in Mumbai till Monday evening. He came home suddenly and was going to Uttar Pradesh with some friends, ”his wife told police. When the wife became suspicious of her husband's sudden departure, he showed the ticket in his mobile.

However, before his wife could ask him any further questions, he hurriedly packed his clothes in a bag and left the house at around 6 pm, according to police. "I have known him since childhood," said Fayyaz Hussain, a friend of Jan Mohammad Sheikh. He was last seen on September 12. "We drank tea together, he works as a driver, we were shocked when we found out about his arrest," Hussein said.

Fayyaz said he had received a call from the Delhi Police. Delhi Police inquired about Jan Mohammad and also got complete information about Fayaz. On the 13th, Jan Mohammad had called him, but neither of them could speak, Fayyaz told police.

Jaan Mohammad Sheikh was arrested by the police while he was on his way to Delhi from Kota. It is learned that Jan Mohammad Sheikh was also in touch with Anis Ibrahim, brother of notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim. It is known that 6 suspects were getting training from Pakistan. Festivals are in full swing across the country. Taking advantage of this, it has come to light that they were planning to carry out bomb blasts in crowded places. The Maharashtra Terrorist Squad is holding a press conference at 3 pm today in which a big revelation is likely to be made about the suspect Jan Mohammad Sheikh from Dharavi.