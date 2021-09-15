Pak-backed terror module busted: Terrorists recced Mumbai local trains, Maha HM calls emergency meeting

The Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organized terror module to carry out bombings and other terrorist activities in Delhi and Mumbai. Delhi Police arrested 6 terrorists yesterday. Preliminary investigations have uncovered another shocking piece of information. There is a possibility of more terrorists in the country. In addition, some of the arrested terrorists had done recce of Mumbai local trains. It is learned that they intended to target Mumbai Local trains.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana himself has arrived in Mumbai directly after the information came to light during the interrogation of the arrested terrorists in Delhi. He called for a meeting with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and gave information he got during the inquiry to the Mumbai Commissioner. Against this backdrop, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has also called an emergency meeting of police and ATS officials in the evening.

The terrorists, who were caught by the Delhi Police, were to carry out bomb blasts in metro cities including Delhi. Osama bin Laden was preparing to make a bomb. Investigations have revealed that the two also made two IEDs. Police had earlier arrested two from Delhi, Sameer Isma from Kota in Uttar Pradesh and three from Rajasthan. One of the six is ​​believed to be from Maharashtra. They were planning to kill some people and blow up certain places during the festive season and when the election campaign started, police said.

According to Delhi Police, the arrested persons include Jaan Mohammad Seikh (47) of Maharashtra, Osama (22) alias Sami of Jamianagar, Delhi, Moolchand alias Lala (47) of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan Qamar (28) of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Md Abu Bakar (23), Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Amir Javed (31) of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Among the terrorists arrested by the Delhi Police is Jan Mohammad Sheikh alias Sameer Kalia, 47, a resident of Sion area in Mumbai and a taxi driver. His family is being investigated by the State Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) as well as the Crime Branch. Sheikh lives with his wife and two daughters in room number 185 in Sion West. One of his daughters has done post-graduate education and the other one goes to school.

