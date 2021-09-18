Pak terror module busted: Terrorist had planned ‘poisonous gas’ attack on Mumbai local trains

Delhi Police and UP ATS have arrested six terrorists on September 14 to avert a major crisis in the country. Many shocking revelations are coming to light after the arrest of these terrorists. They were planning a terrorist attack in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Security agencies in major cities of the country, including Mumbai, have been alerted. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra ATS and the Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday morning took joint action and arrested a suspect from Jogeshwari.

The suspect's name is Zakir. Another piece of information has come to light during the interrogation of the terrorist. According to sources, the terrorists who were nabbed by the Delhi Police had planned to release toxic gas into the Mumbai local train. The intelligence department has informed the railway police about this. Security has been beefed up at Mumbai Local and stations. Orders have been issued to immediately investigate any suspicious movements. All the gates except the main entrance at the railway station have been closed. The Maharashtra government has ordered tight security after the plot was hatched. TV 9 Hindi has given this news.

A special cell of Delhi Police has arrested six terrorists who were involved in a plot to carry out terrorist attacks across the country on September 14. Against the backdrop of Ram Navami, Navratri, there were plans to attack crowded places across the country. Recce was done mainly in Mumbai and many famous parts of Uttar Pradesh. It has come to light that recce was also done at local train stations, Girgaon Chowpatty, Marine Drive in Mumbai.

A joint team of Maharashtra ATS and Mumbai Police Crime Branch has taken a person into custody from Jogeshwari area of the city in connection with the terror module busted by Delhi Police earlier this week.

The man, identified as Zakir, was linked to six terrorists arrested by the Delhi Police. Zakir's name came up in the interrogation of Jan Mohammad. Zakir was arrested in a joint operation by the Mumbai Crime Branch and the ATS. The action was taken on Saturday morning. Jaan was questioned by a special cell in Delhi, after which the Maharashtra ATS was informed. He was picked up from his home.

After that, Mumbai Police also conducted a search operation in the city. The terrorists had hatched a conspiracy to complete the target during Ganeshotsav in Mumbai. It revealed shocking information that the terrorists had planned to spread terror in the Mumbai localtrain by releasing poisonous gas.