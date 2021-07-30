Param Bir Singh booked in another extortion case, FIR to be registered soon

Cricket bookies Sonu Jalan and Ketan Tanna on Thursday lodged a complaint against former Commissioner of Police for Thane and Mumbai, Parambir Singh, Director General of Home Guard and Pradip Sharma, former Senior Inspector of Police, Thane Anti-extortion Squad. This is the second complaint against Singh in the same week and the third in Thane so far.

Jalan made a serious allegation that some officers on the instructions of former Thane Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh, including former senior police inspector of the Thane Anti-extortion squad, Pradip Sharma and Rajkumar Kothamire, had threatened him and embezzled Rs 3.5 crore. He also alleged that Singh had recovered Rs 1.25 crore from his friend Ketan Tanna. He alleged that Parambir Singh, Pradip Sharma and Rajkumar Kothamire from his team and some other officials had imprisoned him on false charges.Jalan also said that some individuals and notorious goons were doing all this as agents of the police.

Meanwhile, two cases have been registered against Singh in the police station so far and this is the third case. Earlier, a case of extortion was registered at Kalyan's Bazarpeth and Kopari police station in Thane. At the Bazarpeth police station, however, only one police inspector has registered a case against him.

An FIR will be filed soon

He had lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. This was confirmed by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

After making these allegations for the last three months, the Thane police will now record his statement and an FIR will be lodged soon, claimed Sonu Jalan.

Sonu Jalan is in the process of recording his statment. No case has been registered yet. - Avinash Ambure, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane City

