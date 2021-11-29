Parambir Singh appears before CID officials

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh appeared before the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday to file a reply in connection with two counts of extortion against him, an official said. After a notice was issued by the CID, Singh reached the office at Belapur in Navi Mumbai around 3.30 pm. The CID is probing the ransom cases registered against Singh at the Marine Drive Police Station in South Mumbai and the Kopari Police Station in Thane.

The CID had earlier arrested police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke in connection with the crime at Marine Drive police station. Recently, the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh quashed the bailable warrant issued against Parambir Singh. The Maharashtra government had in March this year set up a commission headed by Justice KU Chandiwal to probe allegations leveled by Singh against the then home minister and NCP leader Deshmukh.

The panel had earlier fined Singh several times for not appearing before the commission and had also issued bailable warrants against him. Singh had earlier been declared absconding by a court in a ransom case. Six months after his return from Chandigarh, Singh appeared at the Mumbai Police Crime Branch Room 11 office last Thursday and recorded his statement.

On Friday, Singh appeared before the Thane police in connection with a ransom case filed against him and some other police officials following a complaint by a local builder. IPS officer Parambir Singh has been booked in at least five ransom cases in Maharashtra.