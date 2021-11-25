'Parambir Singh hid Kasab's mobile phone during 26/11 attacks'; serious allegations of retired police officer

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh has been declared absconding after a string of allegations. Another sensational allegation has now been leveled against Parambir Singh. Retired Mumbai Police ACP Shamsher Khan Pathan has accused Parambir Singh of hiding the mobile phone of terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who was captured alive during the 26/11 terror attacks.

Retired ACP Shamsher Khan-Pathan in a letter to Mumbai CP has demanded an inquiry and action in the matter. Pathan wrote in the letter that the then senior PI Mali of DB Marg police station had told him that he had found a mobile phone from Kasab, which was kept with police constable Kamble of the police station.

However, at the signal at Girgaum Chowpatty where Kasab was caught, Parambir Singh came and took the mobile with him. But, he should have given the phone to the investigating officer Ramesh Mahale. Kasab and other terrorists were communicating with their handlers in Pakistan at the time of the attack. He could have known the Pakistani handler and whether there was any Indian in it. Now this matter should be investigated in detail, said Pathan.

Parambir Singh's whereabouts are finally understood. Parambir Singh is expected to appear before the apex court after he was granted interim relief. But so far he has not come forward. However, he has stated his whereabouts. "I am in Chandigarh and will be going to Mumbai soon to co-operate in the investigation," Singh said. Five cases have been registered against Parambir Singh in Mumbai and Thane. No one has been able to trace Singh's whereabouts since March. Discussions were going on about his escape from the country, after which the Supreme Court asked Singh's lawyers about his whereabouts. The lawyers told the court that Singh had not fled the country but was in the country.