People are trying to frame me "like Anil Deshmukh", alleges Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik, the NCP's spokesperson and the state's minority minister, has once again made a sensational allegation. Many are trying to conspire against me. Like Anil Deshmukh, they are trying to accuse me. The game that happened with Anil Deshmukh is being played with me, said Malik.

He will lodge a complaint with Union Home Minister Amit Shah "Like Anil Deshmukh, they are trying to trap me," Malik said. The evidence is in my hands. Some officials are drafting and emailing people against me. And making them complain against me. Therefore, I will also lodge a complaint against this with the Commissioner and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Malik has said that such complaints will be investigated.

"For the last two months, some people have been informing me that some party workers are taking information about my house and office," Malik told in a news conference. Information regarding my grandchildren is also being taken. They are also paying attention to where they go to school. While I was in Dubai, two people were taking photos of my house. While doing so, locals caught them, Malik said. I will lodge a complaint with the police and also write a letter to the CP.

Nawab Malik claims that some people are doing recce of his place. He also posted photos of the people who were allegedly doing recce. "These people have been doing 'recce' of my house and school for the last few days riding in this vehicle. If anyone knows them please let me know. Those who are in this picture, I want to tell them that if you want any information about me, then I will give all the information," he tweeted. The car number is MH 47 AG 2466. It also shows a camera in a person's hand. Therefore, the claim of Nawab Malik has caused quite a stir.



