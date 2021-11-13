Pillar of an under-construction Metro bridge collapses in Bhiwandi, 5 labourers injured

Work on Metro Line - 5 project from Thane Anjurphata Kalyan Naka to Kalyan in Bhiwandi is currently underway. The work of filling the column of Metro project at Anjurfata is in progress. A Pillar of an under-construction Metro bridge collapsed in Bhiwandi area of ​​Thane, this afternoon. 5 labourers were injured, all have been hospitalized, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon near Anjurphata Naka near Maratha Punjab Hotel. Five to six workers were seriously injured in the accident and the injured workers were admitted to a private hospital in the same area and three workers are said to be in critical condition.

Metro Line - 5 projects have been underway in Bhiwandi for the last three years. In Mumbai Thane, however, the Metro project does not seem to have taken any precautionary measures in the manner in which the work of Metro is carried out in compliance with safety and traffic rules. Several party organizations in Bhiwandi had lodged complaints against the negligent management of the Metro Line - 5 project. However, since it is not being taken seriously, the citizens have expressed doubts that this project will improve the transportation of Bhiwandikars or make it more inconvenient.

