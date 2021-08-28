Pilot suffers heart attack mid air, Dhaka bound flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur

The chief pilot of a Bangladesh Airlines flight from Muscat to Dhaka suffered a heart attack at 11 a.m. on Friday and the plane made an emergency landing at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.Naushad Ataul Qayyum, chief pilot of Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-22 en route to Nagpur, suffered a heart attack. The co-pilot then took control of the aircraft, contacted the Nagpur Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought permission to land the aircraft at Nagpur Airport immediately. The Nagpur ATC, realizing the importance of time, allowed an emergency emergency landing and the aircraft made a successful landing at 11.23 am.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohammad Ehteshamuddin of Kingsway Hospitals, who had been on the runway for a while, rushed Captain Naushad Ataul Qayyum, 43, out of the plane unconscious and rushed him to the hospital for preliminary examination. He is undergoing treatment in the ICU. Naushad is currently in a coma.

The 160-seater Boeing-738 of Bangladesh Airlines had 126 passengers on board. The co-pilot successfully landed on the runway. All passengers on the plane were unloaded and brought to the terminal. The catering of the passengers was arranged by Air India Airport Service Limited. Arrangements were being made to take the passengers to Dhaka till night.