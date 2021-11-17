Pornography case: Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail plea hearing adjourned for Nov 22
Published: November 17, 2021
Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing has been adjourned for November 22 in connection with a pornography case.
Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000.
Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.
( With inputs from ANI )
