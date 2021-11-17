Pornography case: Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail plea hearing adjourned for Nov 22

By ANI | Published: November 17, 2021 02:20 PM2021-11-17T14:20:48+5:302021-11-17T14:30:03+5:30

Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing has been adjourned for November 22 in connection with a pornography case.

Pornography case: Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail plea hearing adjourned for Nov 22 | Pornography case: Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail plea hearing adjourned for Nov 22

Pornography case: Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail plea hearing adjourned for Nov 22

Next

Businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing has been adjourned for November 22 in connection with a pornography case.

Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai CourtRaj Kundra