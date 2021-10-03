Portion of road caves in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday night said that a portion of a road in front of Savarkar Nagar Naka near the Wagle Estate area caved in.

No loss of life has been reported, so far, according to Thane Municipal Corporation.

The portion of the road has been sealed.

