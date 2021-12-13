Prabhas treats Deepika Padukone with delicious food as they wrap first schedule of 'Project K'

Actors Deepika Padukone and Prabhas have completed shooting for the first schedule of Nag Ashwin's next project, tentatively titled 'Project K'.

Deepika, who was shooting for the film in Hyderabad, shared a picture of a celebratory meal that she had with her crew and team members. Prabhas treated Deepika and the team members to the lavish lunch spread with over 10 scrumptious dishes.

She wrote, "#IfYouKnowYouKnow" with the picture.

Deepika also shared another picture of the sky from an airplane and wrote, "You were lovely #Hyderabad ... Until we meet again...#ItsAWrap #Schedule1 #ProjectK @actorprabhas @nag_ashwin."

Back to Mumbai after her schedule wrap, the actor will soon be starting promotions for her next '83' and maintaining the schedules of her multiple upcoming films.

Her lineup includes projects like 'Mahabharata', 'Fighter', 'Pathan', Shakun Batra's untitled next, and her Hollywood film with STX.

( With inputs from ANI )

