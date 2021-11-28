Prateik Babbar opens up about his birthday plans

Actor Prateik Babbar has turned a year older on Sunday.

Opening up about his birthday plans, Prateik shared, "I have a film Cobalt Blue on the horizon of release. Meanwhile, I am also working on a project in Jaipur. So, I will be spending my time working this year, and I am glad to celebrate it that way. I live for the moments between action and cut and would love to do the same on my birthday. While having said that, my team is like my other family, and I will make sure to take them out for dinner."

Currently, Prateik is garnering appreciation for his role in Kunal Kohli's web show 'Hiccups and Hookups', which also stars Lara Dutta.

Speaking of 'Cobalt Blue', the film is scheduled to release on December 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor