Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Bhavai' gets new release date

Mumbai, Sep 27 Actor Pratik Gandhi's film 'Bhavai', which was scheduled to hit the screens on October 1, has got a new release date. The movie will now be released on October 22.

The move comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that all cinema halls and drama theatres in the state will reopen from October 22.

Director-producer Hardik Gajjar said: "We are a renowned and law-abiding production house and are interested in creating and showcasing good cinema for the audience and our stakeholders, we will never flout any rules and guidelines. We have submitted all the required documents to the board and have acknowledged all the procedures.

"Our movie has also been given a 'U' censor certificate under the name of 'Bhavai' on 12-11-2020. Therefore we would like to go ahead and proceed with the release of our film on the new release date, 22nd October."

Elated about the reopening of theatres, Jayantilal Gada said: "We welcome the decision given by the Maharashtra Government and Shri Uddhav Thackeray. Theatres are the soul of the entertainment business and the mode of income for thousands of families in Maharashtra. We are extremely delighted with this decision and therefore have decided to postpone the release of our movie 'Bhavai' to 22nd of October".

The movie stars Pratik as Raja Ram Joshi and actress Aindrita Ray as Rani as lead characters.

The movie narrative revolves around the love tale of two actors working in a drama company and how their reel life affects their real life off stage.

The film is presented by Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures.

