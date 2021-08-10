Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to go on a road trip with 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Why should boys have all the fun, especially on a road trip? Girl buddies can also hit the road and have the best time of their lives. The three leading ladies of Bollywood -- Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif will now show us the importance of female friendship through their film 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Farhan Akhtar, who earlier entertained us with road trip films such as 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', has come on board to helm the upcoming movie.

Announcing the news, he took to Twitter and wrote, "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai' to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08. I cannot wait to get this show on the road."

Priyanka, Alia, and Katrina also expressed their excitement about being a part of 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the actors posted a video, wherein we can see Alia, Katrina, and Priyanka's names written along with a car made from a collage of numerous locations in India. The clip also has scenes from the films 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

The film, which is written by Farhan, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, will go on floors in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

