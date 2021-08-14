Probe By CBI, ED:CM Uddhav Thackeray's secretary Milind Narvekar receives threatening Whatsapp message

In the last few years, the action of ED and CBI has been accelerating in the state. Leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi have been claiming that the Modi government at the Center is behind this. However, all the claims from the BJP have been rejected. A threatening message has been sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal assistant and Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar, it has warned that if the demands are not met, ED and CBI action will be taken against him.

Details of the exact demands made by the unidentified man to Milind Narvekar could not be obtained. However, Milind Narvekar has been threatened with an inquiry if he does not comply with the demands made by the unidentified person. Milind Narvekar has lodged a complaint against the unidentified man with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Police are searching for the unidentified man who threatened Milind Narvekar.