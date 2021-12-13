Protests in front of Jitendra Awhad's house, NCP-ABVP activists clash

ABVP activists have started a protest at Jitendra Awhad's Thane residence to protest against the MVA government. During the protest there was clash between NCP workers and ABVP workers. As a result, officials from both the organizations clashed. Police have mobilized a large force at the spot.

BJP workers and ABVP workers staged a protest in front of Awhad's house, alleging that the exams for vacancies in MHADA were canceled on time and caused difficulties to the candidates. At this time, NCP workers also gathered. As a result, officials from both the organizations clashed. Tensions have risen in the area as NCP and ABVP activists clashed despite tight police security. Police have started arresting the activists. However, the NCP workers appeared to be aggressive. Police in riot gear removed hundreds of protesters by truck.