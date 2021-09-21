Pune: 37-year-old woman yoga instructor found dead inside her home

In a shocking incident, a 37 year-old woman yoga instructor was found dead inside her house on Monday in Sangvi in Pune district. The woman has been identified as Vishakha Sonkamble.



The woman is survived by her husband and two children that are 10 and 6 years old. According to the police, the deceased must have committed suicide.

The woman's husband told the police that he was sleeping with his children in the living room. Next day when he woke up he found his wife dead. The victim was taken to hospital where she declared brought dead. The police has also found letter that appears to be a suicide note written by the victim.

"Primary probe points to suicide. We will be speaking to the family members including those of the woman’s parents’ side. After findings from our preliminary inquiry, final autopsy report and verification of the suspected suicide, further action will be taken," said Inspector Sunil Tonpe, in-charge of Sangvi police station.