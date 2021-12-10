Pune: Ajit Pawar speaks about imposing restrictions again amid scare of Omicron variant

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today spoke in Pune on various topics. He also spoke whether restrictions will be imposed in the state on the background of Omicron? He also commented on the booster dose of covid vaccine and the health department's examination.

Ajit Pawar said that the number of people who have taken second dose is less than the first dose. However, people have started responding to the second dose because of Omicron. But the response is less in Junnar, Daund, Purandar and Baramati talukas. The administration has been asked to speed up vaccination campaign. Next week we will try for a second dose in these four talukas. But if the citizens of these four talukas do not respond next week, we will take a tough decision next week, said Ajit Pawar.

There is no immediate change in the restrictions

Ajit Pawar has said that there is no immediate change in the restrictions imposed due to Corona. "We will take a decision based on the situation," he said. Thinking about booster doses. But for that, this decision should be taken by the central government at the national level, said Ajit Pawar. A booster dose is available at the Seram Institute, he said.

He further said that the only patient of Omicron in Pune has been cured. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, four out of six patients with Omicron have recovered, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In Pune district, the first dose has been completed, said Ajit Pawar. Four out of six Omicron patients in Pimpri Chinchwad have tested negative.