Pune Corona Guidelines: Decision of relaxing restrictions on Monday, says Ajit Pawar

We will take a decision next Monday regarding relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said at a press conference in Pune on Saturday. Ajit Pawar was speaking at a press conference after the Corona review meeting held at the Pune Divisional Commissioner's Office on Saturday.

Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Collector Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh were also present during the meeting. Merchants in the market yard and all the merchants in the city have demanded an increase in shop hours. Therefore, there is a demand to increase the time of shops till 7 o'clock. Currently, shops are open from 7 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday.

Therefore, Ajit Pawar clarified that he will take a decision after discussing with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the Ministry regarding extension of time.

Ajit Pawar said that the weekly positivity rate of Pune city is 3.9 per cent. “We are creating a capacity to have enough oxygen enabled beds and ventilator enabled beds. Compared to the needs in the first wave, we are preparing three times more beds so that the citizens will not be left wanting for hospital beds in case the third wave hits us,” said Pawar.

Consideration is being given to citizens who have taken both doses of the corona vaccine. He hoped that by giving concessions to the citizens who have taken two doses, those who have not been vaccinated will come forward to get vaccinated.