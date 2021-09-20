Pune: Shiv Sena workers blacken face of man who allegedly put out defamatory posts against Maharashtra CM, others

Shiv Sena workers outside a Pune court on Sunday blackened the face of a man, who was earlier arrested for allegedly posting defamatory content on social media against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, party founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

The accused identified as Abhijeet Limaye, 35, was arrested from his residence in Mumbai by Pune cyber police on Saturday. He was produced before the court, which granted him bail.

As soon as he was released, some agitated Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the Pune court and blackened his face.

Earlier in May, a case was registered with the Pune cyber police against a social media handle with name 'Lakoba Lokhande' for posting objectionable posts against Uddhav Thackeray, Balasaheb Thackeray and Pawar.

Recently, the police was able to establish his identity after which he was arrested.

( With inputs from ANI )

