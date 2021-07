PWP leader Ganpatrao Deshmukh passes away at 94

Veteran Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader Ganpatrao Deshmukh passed away due to prolonged illness in Solapur on Friday. He was 94. He was admitted to hospital in Solapur for the past 15 days and had undergone surgery after being diagnosed with multiple stones in his gall bladder.

He was the longest serving member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly have been elected 11 times, during the last 54 years, from Sangola in Solapur district.

Ganpatrao Deshmukh holds a unique record of working as an MLA with first Chief Minister of Maharashtra Yashwantrao Chavan to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.Deshmukh opted out of electoral politics in 2019.