Railways inaugurates 'POD' concept retiring room at Mumbai Central station

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has commissioned its first 'Pod' concept retiring rooms at Mumbai Central Railway station, the first of its kind on Indian Railways. This facility will be a gamechanger in passengers travel in India by rail, especially those on business trips.

"Travelling by train on a short business trip or taking a group of students on a tour, POD rooms at Mumbai Central station are here to make your journey comfortable and easy," the Ministry of Railways wrote while sharing photos on Twitter.

Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines Raosaheb Danve inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'POD' concept Retiring Room at Mumbai Central station. Passengers can avail all modern facilities at comparatively cheaper rates at these Pod concept rooms.