Rain Updates: Warning of heavy rains in Central Maharashtra, Konkan belt on 13-14 Sept

A low pressure belt has formed in the Bay of Bengal. The meteorological department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in the Konkan belt, Goa, central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Odisha for the next five days.

Heavy rains have also been forecasted for Central Maharashtra on September 13 and Konkan and Goa on September 13-14. Cyclone-like conditions have formed over the Bay of Bengal. The storm is moving north-west. The winds are expected to blow over the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal in the next 48 hours and are expected to move from Odisha to Chhattisgarh in the next three days.

The country's capital, Delhi, has been receiving torrential rains from last night, the heaviest in a decade. As a result, rain water has started accumulating in parts of Delhi and the area including the runway at the airport has also become waterlogged. Flights to Delhi have been diverted. Delhi has received 97 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, a meteorological official said. It is forecasted to rain for a few more hours.