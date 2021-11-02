Raj Kundra deletes his Instagram, Twitter acounts post controversy

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The decision of deleting the social media applications comes days after he was granted bail in an adult films case.

Raj's profiles don't show up after clicking his old Instagram and Twitter accounts. 'Sorry, this page isn't available,' the message pops up the second you click on the old links of his social media accounts.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. In September, he was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor